Maker space fueling imaginations in classrooms

Last year as a first-grader, Alexander Amaya rotated colorful, chunky vowels made of flexible silicone in his hands as he watched an animated pig trot across an electronic tablet. When he placed the “i” between the “p” and the “g” on the screen, the pig gave a delightful oink, and Alexander smiled. The boy has been waiting all week to visit his school’s new learning lab. “It’s better than recess,” he said. “It’s better than lunch – even if it’s pizza.”

Clinton Public Schools is one of the first districts in Oklahoma to equip its sites with maker spaces – and in the process, redefine how children approach learning.

Alexander’s educational app, called Tiggly, is one of more than a dozen activity stations at the maker space at Nance Elementary School. Tiggly acts as a modern-day Speak & Spell that upgrades digitized letters and a synthesized robotic voice with fluid animation, music and sounds designed to grab the attention of 4- to 8-year-olds.

