Lots may go fast in newly named Redland Addition

Call it the Redland Addition. With streets named Del Rio, Rialto and Ritz.

That was what city councilmen, acting as the Clinton Industrial Authority, agreed to Tuesday night as the new names for the former Robinson Addition housing development. Those names, which were all movie theaters tied to Clinton’s past, were adopted at the urging of newly inaugurated Mayor David Berrong.

After settling on the names, the council approved a re-platting of the addition which lowers the number of prospective houses from 42 to 31. But they’ll be bigger, assuming they’re built, than the 42 that had been talked about previously.

