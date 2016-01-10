Long-distance classes to be upgraded

Clinton and Arapaho-Butler high school students taking Advanced Placement college classes from Southwestern Oklahoma State University via videoconferencing should soon have an easier time with the technical aspects of it.

The distance education program at SWOSU has been awarded a $485,498 rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to upgrade the videoconferencing equipment used for its long distance classes.

The funds will be used to upgrade equipment both at SWOSU’s campuses at Weatherford and Sayre, and in 10 high schools in western Oklahoma, including Clinton and Arapaho-Butler.

