Locals play major roles in shootout

Local troopers Micah Whittington, Chris Hanover and Trent Keasler were involved in bringing accused murderer Michael Vance to the end of his violent rampage Sunday night, it was disclosed at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

Those three troopers were among five who took part in a shootout with Vance on Cemetery Road Sunday night northwest of Butler. The others were from other troops.

A video was shown at the press conference, but it was impossible to distinguish individuals. However, one of the officers speaking – possibly OHP Chief Rick Adams – named the troopers involved.

