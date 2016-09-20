Local students’ art selected for exhibit, auction

Two Clinton students were among 21 chosen in the state to exhibit artwork at the Visual Arts Scholarship Event (VASE), held recently at the Oklahoma State Fair.

A graphite portrait of Russell Westbrook was entered into the competition by Addyson Gagne, and an oil pastel of a pink flamingo was entered by Holly Ronan.

At the time Gagne and Ronan created their artwork they were eighth-grade students of art teacher Joy Badillo. Both girls are now ninth-graders at Clinton High School.

