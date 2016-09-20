Local students’ art selected for exhibit, auction
Tue, 09/20/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
Two Clinton students were among 21 chosen in the state to exhibit artwork at the Visual Arts Scholarship Event (VASE), held recently at the Oklahoma State Fair.
A graphite portrait of Russell Westbrook was entered into the competition by Addyson Gagne, and an oil pastel of a pink flamingo was entered by Holly Ronan.
At the time Gagne and Ronan created their artwork they were eighth-grade students of art teacher Joy Badillo. Both girls are now ninth-graders at Clinton High School.