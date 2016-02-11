Local pharmacist educates Clinton students

Clinton Schools recently observed Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s oldest and largest school drug abuse prevention program. The event educates students about a very serious subject in a fun way, by allowing them to dress up in costumes according to the themes chosen during the week.

But local pharmacist Kelly Cornell, PharmD. wanted to make sure Clinton students know that “street drugs” aren’t the only danger they need to be aware of, but prescription drugs as well.

So Cornell contacted school counselors and arranged to give presentations about the subject to students at Clinton Middle School and Washington Elementary.

