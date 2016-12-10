Local firms fared well on industrial bids

Even though bids were received from 11 different companies, local firms submitted the low ones on three of the four parts of Clinton’s future Commerce Industrial Park.

The bids were opened Monday afternoon and will result in the project costing approximately $112,000 less than it would have had the city stuck with others opened in July. Instead, the project was redesigned by different engineers and rebid.

“We were able to reduce the cost and increase the quality by what we did,” City Manager Mark Skiles said after the latest bid opening.

