Local CIC could close next year

Clinton’s Community Intervention Center, which has been a major aid to area law enforcement agencies since its establishment 27 years ago, is in danger of closing.

“We’re at a quandary at this point,” CIC Director Jerry Beech of Cordell told Custer County commissioners at their weekly meeting Monday. “We’re trying to determine if we can keep going.”

Beech said the state’s eight remaining CIC’s no longer get any funding from the State of Oklahoma, making them totally dependent on the counties and cities they serve. His purpose in appearing before the commissioners was to get them to renew or increase the $20,000 a year they’ve put into the facility here since it was started in 1989, and to explain what it does.

Basically, the CIC is a place where lawmen can take minors 17 and under who have committed a crime and have them supervised for up to 24 hours or until a guardian can pick them up or some other disposition can be made of them. Since no one knows when a juvenile is going to commit a crime, that means the center must be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And regulations require that a youngster admitted there not be supervised by one adult, but by two.

