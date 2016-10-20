Line to monitor water from City Hall OK’d

Monday, Oct. 31, was officially proclaimed Trick-or-Treat Night in Clinton by the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council also handled a variety of other items, including:

• Authorization of a change order to the golf course water line that will increase its cost by $48,000 to a total of $892,510;

• Selling part of a lot in the Commerce Industrial Park;

• Approving the purchase of new room dividers for the Frisco Center;

• Discussing further the condition of some apartments on 23rd Street that Councilman Don Rodolph had suggested be condemned; and

• Listening to a statement from former councilman Joe Hatcher covering a number of topics, including praise for City of Clinton employees.

One thing that was not discussed, though, was the layoff of city employees. In fact, it was not even mentioned even though City Manager Mark Skiles confirmed Monday that he had informed some they would be laid off.

