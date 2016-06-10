Leak-finding water meters being explored

Technology that would enable water meters to be read remotely and as frequently as every five minutes was considered again at Tuesday’s Clinton City Council meeting.

It was the second meeting in a row for the council to hear a presentation from a company wanting to install a similar type system. At the first one on Sept. 20, Public Works Director Donald Webb said the city has $300,000 in its current Capital Improvement budget for radio-read water meters.

Badger Meters of Oklahoma City made the first presentation. Tuesday’s was done by a representative of Metron Meters, in partnership with technology giant Verizon Wireless.

