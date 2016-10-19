Lawter Road financed by motor vehicle taxes

That work on Lawter Road at Weatherford which Custer County commissioners approved last week was designed by and will be overseen by Circuit Engineering District No. 7, that agency’s executive director said Friday.

Monte Goucher said most of its $6-million cost also is being paid with Oklahoma motor vehicle taxes specifically earmarked by the Oklahoma Legislature for county road projects. County Commissioner Kurt Hamburger had told the Clinton Daily News Thursday it was being financed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Hamburger said his understanding was based on the fact that the form he and other commissioners signed authorizing the work was an agreement between the Board of County Commissioners and the “State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation.” That is true; it was.

