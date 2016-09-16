Laughs, gasps at ‘Sweeney Todd’

Southwest Playhouse’s latest production is “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and is a darkly humorous exploration of the psyche of a mad murderer, set in 19th century London.

“Sweeney Todd” is directed by Christy Russell and tells the story of Benjamin Barker, deftly played by Josh McSpadden. The victim of the covetous Judge Turpin, Benjamin has been in prison for 15 years and has returned to find his wife dead and his daughter the ward of the evil judge.

Vowing revenge, Benjamin changes his name to Sweeney Todd and re-opens his barber shop above Mrs. Lovett’s meat pie restaurant.

