Lankford, 21 states oppose new overtime law

Thu, 10/20/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
Thursday, October 20, 2016

At a meeting held Tuesday at the Frisco Center, a group of local business owners were given a summary of new Department of Labor overtime rules going into effect Dec. 1. The new rules will affect thousands of workers in Oklahoma — and an estimated 4.2 million workers across the U.S.
The group was addressed by Marsha Morris, head of Western Oklahoma Human Resources (WOKHR) in Weatherford. Her organization, which consults with several employment labor law firms in the state, advises small business owners on how to stay compliant with state and federal labor laws.
“DOL says this change will affect more than 4 million workers, but I think that figure is woefully underestimated,” said Morris.
 

