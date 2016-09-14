Koons resigns as CHS head football coach

Three games into his third season here, Philip Koons resigned Tuesday afternoon as Clinton High School’s head football coach.

Supt. Kevin Hime said shortly after noon Tuesday that Koons had told him of his intentions but wanted to tell his team first. He did that at a meeting prior to the day’s practice.

Reade Box, a first-year assistant coach here who won a state championship as head coach at Class A Hollis, has been named interim head coach.

