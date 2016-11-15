Key Club coat drive kicks off

Clinton High School Key Club members (from left) Holly Ronan, Seth Garner, Nathan Davis and Ariana Ramirez help with the club’s annual coat drive to benefit Christmas Connection. New and gently used coats can be dropped off at the Clinton Public Library, InterBank and CHS until Dec. 7. They can also be dropped off at Clinton Laundry and Cleaners which will clean them free of charge and then deliver them to the Christmas Connection giveaway event.

