Jarrell named to head Veterans Center

Brenda Jarrell has been appointed as the new administrator of the Veterans Center in Clinton, taking over the position after the retirement of Katherine Kreizenbech in July.

Although new to the position, Jarrell is certainly not new to the center.

Originally from Cordell, she started out 27 years ago working in the medical records department and from there worked her way up. Prior to holding the top position, she served as assistant administrator for two years.

