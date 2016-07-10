Industrial park redesigned; being re-bid

Clinton’s new industrial park has been redesigned, and construction bids will be opened for the third time at 1:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

City Manager Mark Skiles said yesterday the new design was prepared by Burns & McDonnell, the city’s engineer for its $29.5-million water project. The original design was drawn up by Weatherford engineer Joe Ridley.

Originally, bids were solicited in June for the project as a whole, and only one was received. It was approximately $2.2 million, about $819,000 over Ridley’s estimate, and was from an Oklahoma City company.

