Industrial bids lower by $112,000

Redesigning and rebidding the City of Clinton’s Commerce Industrial Park appears to have taken another $112,231 off the projected cost.

Low bids for the four parts of the work totaled $1,264,030.50, City Manager Mark Skiles said after the latest set of bids was opened Monday afternoon.

The bids now go to the U.S. Economic Development Authority, since the city is getting a federal grant through that agency to pay for half the cost, up to a maximum of $750,000. Clyde Morgan of the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority, who helped the city get the grant and is serving as a go-between with EDA, said it normally takes one to two weeks for the agency to approve the low bids.

