Hub City Market, much more set for Saturday

The Clinton Chamber of Commerce is busy getting ready for another Hub City Market, to be held Saturday, Sept. 24. This year the day’s events are expanded and will include a Food Truck Festival which will take place in downtown Clinton that evening when the market closes.

There will be a lot happening in Clinton that day, as the Clinton Public School Foundation (CPSF) will also be holding its golf tournament and School Spirit 5K Run and One-Mile Fun Walk.

The Hub City Market will be held at the Frisco Center as usual and, new this year, Chamber president Julie Burden said the first 150 people in the door will receive “swag bags.” Burden said the bags will contain a wide variety of goodies, including discount coupons and free samples from businesses on the Chamber’s Retail Committee.

