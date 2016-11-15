Housing name possibilities run gamut

Eight sets of names have been submitted by citizens for the new Robinson Addition housing development and the three streets in it. Tonight’s City Council agenda calls for one set of names to be selected.

If they select from the names submitted by citizens, councilmen will have a diversity of choices. They may choose planets, space programs, prominent people in Clinton’s past, movie theaters that once graced the town’s streets, cities on Route 66, Indian tribes – even cattle breeds and directions on the compass.

