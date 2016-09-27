Homecoming entries deadline

The deadline for submitting entries in the Clinton Homecoming Parade is 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The parade begins at 3:30 pm. Friday. Organizers said participants will need to check in and be in line by 3 p.m. Friday in front of the First United Methodist Church, between 10th and 11th streets on Frisco Avenue.

Co-Student Council Adviser Jackie Helt said that for safety purposes, no candy is allowed to be thrown by parade participants.

