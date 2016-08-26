Home repairs available free

For qualifying seniors age 55 and older, the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) will provide funding for direct services, including home repairs, on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Ada Vanderford, SWODA aging services information assistant, applications for the assistance are considered on a case by case basis, and only as long as there are still funds available.

Vanderford said some of the services that can be purchased with the SWODA Aging Services funds are minor home repairs, wheelchair ramps, air conditioner window units, space heaters, or repairs to air conditioners or heaters.

