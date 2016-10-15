Home games’ ‘Pink-Out’ will raise cancer awareness

The last two home football games this month in Clinton, one Tuesday at Clinton Middle School, and the other at Clinton High School Oct. 28, will be designated “Pink-Out Days” in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

At a pink-out game, everyone who attends is encouraged to wear something pink to show their support for the cause.

CMS cheer coach Dena Francis said next Tuesday’s home game against Altus will be the last home game of the season for the team, and the cheerleaders have gone all out to bring some “pink spirit” to the evening.

