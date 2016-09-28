Historic CHS class set to meet for 50th reunion

Clinton High School’s Class of 1966 will gather this weekend for its 50th reunion. The celebration will take place over two days, Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.

Festivities commence at 3 p.m. Friday in the home of Kay Brown, 1124 Camelot Dr., located just east of the high school.

Brown said starting at 5:30 p.m. she will host a tailgate party which will be catered by Clinton High School’s FCCLA class.

