Hime recognized as leader, innovator in education

Clinton Public Schools has a reputation within the state for its cutting edge use of technology in the classroom. Its reputation was earned in part by educators like Southwest Elementary School Assistant Principal Stephanie Hime.

Recently Hime was chosen as one of six regional finalists for the “Supporting K20 Innovative Educators (SKIE) Award,” which recognizes educators who best exemplify excellence in teaching by how they use technology in classroom instruction.

The state winner of the SKIE award will be chosen Nov. 30, when the six regional finalists attend the K20 Innovative Learning Institute, an annual professional development conference sponsored by University of Oklahoma’s K20 Center.