High-velocity vests would protect local law enforcement

With all the disturbing news lately about law enforcement officers around the country becoming targets of violence, one group is taking steps to increase the safety of personnel here in Custer County.

In the coming months, a newly-formed non-profit called “Custer County Supports the Blue” (CCSB) will be raising money to provide much-needed body armor for county law enforcement.

Many officers in Custer County currently have bullet-proof vests but not all body armor is created equal, said CCSB founder Jeremiah Trent.

