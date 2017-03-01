Headlines for Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Headlines

- New sheriff, county clerk take oaths

- Replacement sought for Mission House director

- Sack cited for police work

- School ‘Winter Feed’ program serves 455 meals over break



Obituaries

- Margie Clark



Sports

- SWOSU hangs on, beats USAO

- Sooners pounce Tigers, Perine sets record



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

