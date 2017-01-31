Headlines for Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Wednesday, February 1, 2017



Headlines

- Road rage murder trial set for June 13

- County sales tax forum planned here tomorrow

- Clinton schools honored for health efforts



Obituaries

- Joyce Dunn



Sports

- Carlisle reaches win 301 against CBA

- Ramos giving Clinton basketball his best



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

