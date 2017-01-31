Home

Headlines for Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 2:48pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday January 31, 2017

 

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Headlines
- Road rage murder trial set for June 13
- County sales tax forum planned here tomorrow
- Clinton schools honored for health efforts

Obituaries
- Joyce Dunn

Sports
- Carlisle reaches win 301 against CBA
- Ramos giving Clinton basketball his best

