Headlines for Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 2:49pm Clinton Daily News
Monday, January 2, 2017
Headlines
- Bid invites issued for water plant
- Cautious optimism for 2017 harvest
- Smoke from cook stove damages house on S. 16th
- Yukon man injured
Obituaries
- Leonardo Galvin
- Sharon Trowbridge
- Mark Thomas
- Anthony Jones
Sports
- SWOSU adds to streak, scores 91
- Indians set for Union City, Western Equipment
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.