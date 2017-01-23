Headlines for Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Mon, 01/23/2017 - 3:59pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Headlines
- Employee suspected in large theft
- Pot bust tips scales at 56 pounds
- Notable changes for 2017 tax season
- Chamber luncheon Wednesday
Obituaries
- Harold Griffith
- Floretta Wilson
- Isidoro Zapien
- Larry Thunderbull Jr.
- Doris Peterson
- James Rucks
Sports
- Lady Reds take second in Kiefer
- Reds earn third, tie last year’s win total
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.