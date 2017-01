Headlines

- Storm treats Clinton well; I-40 hit hard

- City finances to be aired tonight

- Deadline for school elections Friday



Obituaries

- Emery Thompson

- Patricia Meacham



Sports

- Arapaho-Butler postpones Calumet

- Meeks making adjustments in final season



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.