Headlines for Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Mon, 02/06/2017 - 4:11pm Clinton Daily News
Monday February 6, 2017
Headlines
- Only one bid received for water plant
- ‘Little free library’ reaches Clinton
- Two killed on Washita roads
Obituaries
- J.D. Browning
- Candace “Candy” Mueller
- Sharel Morton
- German Espinoza Jr.
Sports
- Lady Reds fail to fend off Cache
- Reds’ low-scoring third results in loss
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.