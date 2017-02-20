Headlines for Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 2:47pm Clinton Daily News
Monday February 20, 2017
Headlines
- Weatherford police probing triple stabbing
- Meeks, McDow Red Tornado Girl, Boy
- Suicide driver hailed from Kiowa County
Obituaries
- Barbara Pigg
- Kenneth Thornbrough
- Luke Bearshield
- Loy Rigney
Sports
- Reds send six to state, earn runner-up
- Basketball puts up fight in Anadarko district losses
