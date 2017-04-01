Headlines for Thursday, January 5, 2017
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 3:01pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Headlines
- Council OK’s sale of 15 Redland lots
- Robbers take shopper’s car at gunpoint
- Emergency director to address seniors
- New semester brings more students, forward progress
Obituaries
- Holly Gates
Sports
- Lady Reds jump above .500
- Reds’ slow offensive night proves costly
