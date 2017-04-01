Headlines for Thursday, January 5, 2017

Headlines

- Council OK’s sale of 15 Redland lots

- Robbers take shopper’s car at gunpoint

- Emergency director to address seniors

- New semester brings more students, forward progress



Obituaries

- Holly Gates



Sports

- Lady Reds jump above .500

- Reds’ slow offensive night proves costly



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

