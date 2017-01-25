Home

Headlines for Thursday, January 26, 2017

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 3:02pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday January 25, 2017

 

Headlines
- Citizens, officials swap ideas for two hours
- Foss-area vandals riddle generator, water tower
- Local 4-H member witnesses history in Washington, D.C.

Obituaries
- Barney Brown
- Letha Howlingcrane Wahnee

Sports
- Wrestling cruises past Warriors
- CHS basketball stifled by highly-ranked Anadarko

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154