Headlines for Saturday, February 18, 2017

Headlines

- Skiles says no firemen eligible for promotion

- Latest I-40 shooter’s trek started in county

- Clinton Public Schools 2017-2018 calendar

Obituary

- Betty Kirkpatrick Keeler

Sports

- Indians throttle Hydro early, finish strong

- Basketball academy aims to improve

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.