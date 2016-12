Headlines

- Santa House a secret Arapaho attraction

- Celebrate New Year with ‘First Day Hike’ at Foss



Sports

- Cowgirls off to best start since 2013

- Fournette, McCaffrey, Linwood critics need to reevaluate



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.