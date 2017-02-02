Headlines for Friday, February 3, 2017
Thu, 02/02/2017 - 3:53pm Clinton Daily News
Friday, February 3, 2017
Headlines
- Builder gets financing for housing here
- Arapaho fire causes scare
- School Board hopefuls answer questions
- County, state under never-before-issued extreme fire advisory
Obituaries
- Ellie Knabe
Sports
- Ranked Leedey halts Arapaho-Butler
- SWOSU starts road trip in Magnolia
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.