Home

Headlines for Friday, February 3, 2017

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 3:53pm Clinton Daily News
Friday, February 3, 2017


Headlines
- Builder gets financing for housing here
- Arapaho fire causes scare
- School Board hopefuls answer questions
- County, state under never-before-issued extreme fire advisory

Obituaries
- Ellie Knabe

Sports
- Ranked Leedey halts Arapaho-Butler
- SWOSU starts road trip in Magnolia

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154