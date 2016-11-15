Hammon man exonerated of molesting 10-year-old

Joseph Griffin, 31, of Hammon, was found not guilty late Wednesday night by a Custer County jury of lewd acts with a child under 12.

Griffin had been accused of molesting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter. The jury returned its verdict near 11 p.m. Wednesday following an hour of deliberations that concluded a two-day trial.

The first day was spent in selecting a jury and listening to opening arguments from the opposing attorneys. Griffin was represented by Cynthia Viol from the Norman office of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System.

