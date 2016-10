The Western Oklahoma Christian School Hamburger Fry will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Frisco Center. Students (from left) Alix Floyd, Paisley Ruyle, Noah Long and Samantha Rother display items that will be in the silent auction. The annual fundraiser supports the Clinton, Weatherford and Elk City campuses of WOCS.

