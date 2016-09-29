Grandma, two children were in fire target house

Before allegedly setting fire to his own residence, arson suspect Travis Jim is thought to have poured gasoline through the window of a duplex occupied on the other side by a woman and her two grandchildren.

The duplex – located at 307 and 305 S. Ninth St. – did not catch fire, but the 27-year-old Jim is still charged with attempted first-degree arson in that case. He is charged with first-degree arson in the burning of the house where he was personally residing at 722 S. Ninth. He was renting it from Zane Fletcher, and Clinton police previously estimated damage to it at between $30,000 and $40,000.

Jim made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, and Associate District Judge Jill Weedon set his bond at $50,000. Judge Weedon also was the jurist who set bond at $150,000 last week for child pornography suspect Lester Bernet of Thomas. The Daily News had mistakenly reported that it was Special District Judge Donna Dirickson.

