GOP voters in county now top Democrats

Eligible voters in Custer County registered as Republicans now outnumber those registered as Democrats by 48 to 37 percent. Most of the remainder, 15 percent, are registered as Independents.

In Clinton, Democrats still hold the registration edge, 46 to 39 percent, with 16 percent Independents.

Weatherford, Thomas, Arapaho and Custer City all have Republican majorities now. Clinton and Butler are the Democratic holdouts.

