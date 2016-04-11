Garcia to receive state bar award

Clinton attorney Juan Garcia has received the “Outstanding Service to the Public Award” from the Oklahoma Bar Association, in recognition of his significant service to the community.

Garcia, who was raised in Clinton, has been actively involved in the community since getting his law degree and returning here in 2005. Since then he’s become a member of several local charitable organizations, and has served on the boards of many of them.

But in spite of his deep commitment to the Clinton community, it’s Garcia’s commitment to Clinton’s children that sets him apart. Along with a small handful of other private attorneys in the area, he elected to add his name to a list that means he’s called upon to represent the children who end up in foster care for one reason or another.

