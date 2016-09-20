Garbage pickup rate increases on city agenda

Garbage pickup rates for residential customers living outside the Clinton city limits would more than double if a resolution proposed for tonight’s City Council meeting is approved.

Currently, out-of-town customers pay $18.68 a month for garbage pickup. That would rise to $40 beginning Oct. 1 if the proposed resolution passes.

People living inside the city limits who use dumpsters would pay an additional 20 cents. Their bills are now $12.26, and they would rise to $12.46.

Those who use polycarts would pay 10 cents more each month for each additional polycart used. Their rate is now $6.19 a month for each additional cart, and it would go to $6.29.

All residential garbage is picked up once a week.

