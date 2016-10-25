Fugitive killer may have been here

A man suspected of shooting two policemen at Wellston, then killing an aunt and uncle before driving to Sayre and shooting another person while trying to hijack a car there, probably passed through Clinton, Custer County Sheriff Bruce Peoples said Monday morning.

In fact, he may have passed through Clinton twice. Television Station KOCO (Channel 5) reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday that Luther Public Schools – located on the eastern side of Oklahoma City – had been placed on lockdown while authorities searched for him in Lincoln County, where Luther and Wellston are located and where the suspect’s murderous spree had evidently started about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

