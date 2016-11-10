Home

Free walk-in flu clinic at AllianceHealth

Tue, 10/11/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
Tuesday, October 11, 2016

AllianceHealth Clinton will hold a free walk-in flu clinic from 9-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the hospital’s Weichel Center.
Kim Todd, chief nursing officer at AllianceHealth, said flu shots will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. However, no shortages are anticipated, she said.
The free flu clinic will only serve those 18 and older. Because of the risk of complications from unknown allergies, children should receive flu shots by their regular pediatrician.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154