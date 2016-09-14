Free computer training offered at CHS
Clinton High School teacher Hoi Geswender said her business class will begin offering a free computer software clinic to the public on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Geswender said the clinic is intended to help members of the community that need help learning computer software, and not intended as a computer repair clinic.
She expects the sessions to benefit both those needing help learning computer software programs, and her students as well, Geswender said.