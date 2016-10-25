Fourth graders learn how to vote

The Custer County Election Board staff have their hands full getting ready for the General Election, just two weeks away.

But that didn’t stop them from making time for some very special visitors Friday, when the 19 students in Southwest Elementary’s “Gifted and Talented” class came by to get a hands-on lesson about the American voting process.

Assistant Principal Stephanie Hime, who is leading the GT class for the first time this year, said she wasn’t sure how the kids would react when they heard where they would be going on their next field trip.

