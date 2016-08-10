Four major city streets getting work

Four of Clinton’s heavier traveled streets are getting some extra attention this week and next that hopefully will extend the lives of the materials they’re surfaced with.

The streets are South 10th, South 13th, North and South 28th, and Walton Road.

Most of the work on 10th and 13th was done this week as a follow-up to resurfacing done earlier this summer as part of the city’s regular yearly street program. Weather permitting, it will be finished Monday.

The work on 28th and Walton will be part of a cooperative effort between the City of Clinton and Custer County. The city will buy up to $40,000 worth of materials needed for the project, and the county will furnish manpower and equipment.

