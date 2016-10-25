Forensic audit shows disarray in City of Yukon records

BY BEN FELDER

YUKON — A forensic audit of Yukon’s finances in recent years has turned up dozens of inaccuracies, auditors report, many of which appear to be intentional acts of deception by the former city manager.

The city of Yukon hired Crawford and Associates in February to perform the audit after former City Manager Grayson Bottom resigned and city staff discovered financial irregularities that left the city in a severe budget hole.

The findings of the audit were presented to the Yukon City Council on Thursday and reported the city’s balances declined by 44 percent from 2012 to 2015, even though the council was never informed.

